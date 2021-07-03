Jen Psaki Offers Strong Words Of Support For Embattled Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson: ‘An Inspiring Young Woman’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered strong words of support for track star Sha’Carri Richardson, while declining to weigh in on her suspension after a positive test for marijuana.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency issued a one-month suspention effective June 28th, sparking outrage over her disqualifiation from an individual event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Psaki was asked about Richardson’s suspension at Friday’s White House briefing, and while she explained that she couldn’t weigh in on the ruling, the press secretary went out of her way to praise Richardson:

Q Thanks, Jen. Sha’Carri Richardson, the U.S. track star, has been suspended following a positive test for marijuana use. Does the President support that penalty or does he want to see her be able to represent the United States fully at the Olympic Games this summer? MS. PSAKI: I would say, first, that this was an independent decision made by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and not a — not a decision that would be made by the U.S. government, as is appropriate. And we will certainly leave them the space and room to make their decisions about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented. I will also note that Sha’Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who went — has gone through a lot, personally. And I think — and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world, and that’s an important part of the story as well. So this is an independent — an independent decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, but I also felt it was important to note who she is and her history.

Richardson’s suspension disqualifies her from participating in the individual 100 meter event, but she may still have an opportunity to compete in the 400 meter (100m x 4) relay event.

