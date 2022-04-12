The energy around the Lakers organization has gotten much better over the last 48 hours as the front office is facing backlash over the handling of former head coach Frank Vogel’s firing.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Los Angeles Lakers fired Vogel Monday after the star-studded team missed the playoffs, finishing an abysmal 33-49 on the season. The news was first leaked to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski after Sunday’s season finale, even before Vogel had been informed by the team that he was being let go!

Not cool Tinseltown. The leak caused an incredibly awkward response for Vogel postgame who bluntly stated that he hadn’t been told s**t.

Frank Vogel: “I haven’t been told shit.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 11, 2022

The handling of the situation by the Lakers brass has caused sports personalities to come out and give their takes on the sorry state of the Lakers, including CBS sports’ Jim Rome who didn’t hold back on his show Monday.

What the Lakers did to Frank Vogel wasn’t just a terrible look. It’s terrible business. pic.twitter.com/gpDCKHGAc4 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) April 11, 2022

“What an incredible look, after an entire season of hideous looks, they saved the very best for last and by very best I mean the absolute worst, the worst look ever. What a total disgrace,” Rome stated Monday. “The Lakers’ job is to handle their business like pros and not be completely bush league about anything and everything they do. But that’s exactly what they are, bush league. That’s complete bull crap. Not only do they not know how to run a basketball team, but they also don’t even know how to handle business. They suck at business as much as they suck at basketball.”

The talk show host continued on for a few minutes as he took the biggest offense with the leak to Wojnarowski, calling the purple and gold the New York Knicks of the east.

“Somebody with the Lakers was telling Woj before they told Vogel and if that isn’t the most Lakers thing ever, I don’t know what the hell is,” Rome said. “They already made the decision and they told Woj that they were firing Vogel, before they told Vogel, they were firing Vogel, and then they weren’t gonna get around to it until later today. I mean, again, complete and utter bull crap. That is Knicks stuff right there. The Lakers really are the Knicks west or the Knicks are the Lakers east, take your pick.”

Surprisingly, the Knicks actually boasted a better record than their rivals to the west at 37-45 but you can’t deny the analogy as both teams reeked of garbage all season long.

