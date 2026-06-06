Trump Delighted When Reporter Asks About Probe Into Cocaine Found At White House

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President Donald Trump let out a little chuckle when a reporter asked him about the FBI probe into cocaine that was found at the White House and said he may ask about it.

The Secret Service discovered a suspicious powder in July of 2023, initial testing of which indicated the substance was cocaine — after which a full lab panel confirmed the preliminary test, and coverage of the discovery dominated news coverage in a slow summer news week.

Trump made wild claims about the nose candy during the presidential campaign, but the origin of the contraband was never determined. Last May, the FBI reopened the case.

He told one rally crowd that perhaps then-President Joe Biden had left the baggie behind:

TRUMP: He’s going to be so pumped up! He’s going to be pumped up! You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? (AUDIENCE LAUGHTER) TRUMP: What happened? Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could have been. I don’t know. Actually, I think it was Joe!

The president emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One en route to an event in Wisconsin to take questions for about 20 minutes on Friday afternoon.

One reporter asked Trump about the probe during the gaggle, drawing delight from the president:

REPORTER: Last year, the FBI reopened– Last year, the FBI reopened its investigation into the cocaine found in the White House during the Biden administration, having been briefed on where that investigation stands. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, but I might ask about it. I might, I mean, in the shelves where they found the cocaine, actually. I might I might ask about it. REPORTER: Have you made a decision on the arms sales to Taiwan? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We’re looking at that. REPORTER: Are you still planning to talk to Taiwan’s president about it? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’ll always talk to him, but we’re looking at it.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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