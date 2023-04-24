JUST IN: Green Bay Packers Trade QB Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets

After months of speculation and rumors, Aaron Rodgers has officially become a New York Jet.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers traded their longtime quarterback to New York. In exchange, the Packers will receive pick no. 13 of this Thursday’s NFL Draft, pick No. 42 (second round), pick no. 207 (sixth round), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

Additionally, the Jets will receive picks no. 15 and 170 in this year’s draft.

Rodgers announced his desire to land in New York after coming out of his darkness retreat in the 2023 offseason. Green Bay, where Rodgers had been a full-time starter since 2008, also expressed their desire to move on from Rodgers.

According to Schefter, the organizations negotiated for weeks “before talks broke down.” Then, just last week, those talks once again started to gain momentum before both sides ultimately reached an agreement.

As a Green Bay Packer, Rodgers threw for more than 59,000 yards and 475 touchdowns. He’s been named MVP of the league four times and was also the MVP of Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers now finds himself in a similar situation to retired QB Brett Favre, who the Packers traded to the Jets in 2009.

