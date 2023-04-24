After months of speculation and rumors, Aaron Rodgers has officially become a New York Jet.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers traded their longtime quarterback to New York. In exchange, the Packers will receive pick no. 13 of this Thursday’s NFL Draft, pick No. 42 (second round), pick no. 207 (sixth round), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

Additionally, the Jets will receive picks no. 15 and 170 in this year’s draft.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Rodgers announced his desire to land in New York after coming out of his darkness retreat in the 2023 offseason. Green Bay, where Rodgers had been a full-time starter since 2008, also expressed their desire to move on from Rodgers.

According to Schefter, the organizations negotiated for weeks “before talks broke down.” Then, just last week, those talks once again started to gain momentum before both sides ultimately reached an agreement.

The two sides talked for weeks before talks broke down, then discussions heated up late last week. Finally, Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were able to bridge their differences and come to an agreement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

As a Green Bay Packer, Rodgers threw for more than 59,000 yards and 475 touchdowns. He’s been named MVP of the league four times and was also the MVP of Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers now finds himself in a similar situation to retired QB Brett Favre, who the Packers traded to the Jets in 2009.

