Twitter Blows Up Over Aaron Rodgers Announcing ‘Intention’ to Play for Jets: ‘Mr Antivax’ is ‘Literally Being Paid by Big Pharma Now?’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set Twitter on fire after he told sports media personality Pat McAfee that he “intends” to play for the New York Jets for the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and he finally put the rumors to rest about his uncertain future. The highly anticipated interview did not disappoint the New York sports fans who root for Gang Green.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.

Since the 4-time NFL MVP is still with Green Bay, he cannot join the Jets organization until both teams agree to a new contract.

“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point,” Rodgers said. “It’s been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kinda digging their heels in.

Rodgers had a goodbye message to the fans of Green Bay; since he was in Green Bay for 18 seasons.

“I think it’s interesting to take a step back and look at the whole picture,” Rodgers said. “My side: love and appreciation, gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me. Love, so much love and gratitude and just heart open for the Packer fans and what it meant to be their quarterback.”

“And also the reality of the situation. It is what it is. The Packers would like to move on,” he said.

Rodgers breaking the news on Wednesday afternoon set Twitter on fire with snarky remarks from fans who love to hate him and fanatics of the Jets who are crying tears of joy that they might have found a quarterback at age 40 when the season starts.

He was also heavily criticized and praised for a report that said Rodgers gave the Jets a “wish list” of players he wants to see them acquire.

Many called out Rodgers, who has been a big critic of the Covid-19 vaccine, is joining a team owned by the family of Johnson & Johnson.

So Aaron Rodgers is literally being paid by Big Pharma now??? lmao — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) March 15, 2023

if Aaron Rodgers goes to the Jets, Mr Antivax “Just Asking Questions About Big Pharma” will officially be an employee of the heir to Johnson & Johnson. gotta love it. — john (@johnsemley3000) March 15, 2023

Pat McAfee is dancing around asking Aaron Rodgers about the whole Woody Johnson/Johnson & Johnson/Big Pharma connection. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2023

This is how I will be dressed for the entire week leading up to this season’s Jets/Giants game. I’ll run around NYC causing mayhem at bars, high on ayahuasca, screaming about “the darkness” and how Jets ownership keeps trying to inject me with their “Big Pharma poison.” pic.twitter.com/XdGXv89H0s — Joe Praino (@FixYourLife) March 15, 2023

I love that Aaron Rodgers, the biggest critic of Big Pharma in professional sports, came out of the darkness and realized that he wants to work for the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) March 15, 2023

The instant reactions continued:

Imagine telling Packers fans in 2011 that Aaron Rodgers would never play in another Super Bowl for them pic.twitter.com/T8P3pmaNo5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2023

Jordan Love looking at Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre after getting his script pic.twitter.com/KzsJEle7BM — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 15, 2023

First look at Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform pic.twitter.com/m1UucNujPB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 15, 2023

The bad man is gone. He’s gone — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2023

HE'S CHOOSING US! "Since Friday, my intention was to play, and to play for the New York Jets." pic.twitter.com/rMnzZMz2K6 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 15, 2023

Rodgers also broke the news that he told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter to “lose my number,” to which Schefter confirmed.

Once thing is clear: The media covering the NFL lives in Aaron Rodgers's head. Rent fucking free. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2023

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

