Twitter Blows Up Over Aaron Rodgers Announcing ‘Intention’ to Play for Jets: ‘Mr Antivax’ is ‘Literally Being Paid by Big Pharma Now?’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set Twitter on fire after he told sports media personality Pat McAfee that he “intends” to play for the New York Jets for the 2023 season.
On Wednesday, Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and he finally put the rumors to rest about his uncertain future. The highly anticipated interview did not disappoint the New York sports fans who root for Gang Green.
“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.
Since the 4-time NFL MVP is still with Green Bay, he cannot join the Jets organization until both teams agree to a new contract.
“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point,” Rodgers said. “It’s been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kinda digging their heels in.
Rodgers had a goodbye message to the fans of Green Bay; since he was in Green Bay for 18 seasons.
“I think it’s interesting to take a step back and look at the whole picture,” Rodgers said. “My side: love and appreciation, gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me. Love, so much love and gratitude and just heart open for the Packer fans and what it meant to be their quarterback.”
“And also the reality of the situation. It is what it is. The Packers would like to move on,” he said.
Rodgers breaking the news on Wednesday afternoon set Twitter on fire with snarky remarks from fans who love to hate him and fanatics of the Jets who are crying tears of joy that they might have found a quarterback at age 40 when the season starts.
He was also heavily criticized and praised for a report that said Rodgers gave the Jets a “wish list” of players he wants to see them acquire.
Many called out Rodgers, who has been a big critic of the Covid-19 vaccine, is joining a team owned by the family of Johnson & Johnson.
Rodgers also broke the news that he told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter to “lose my number,” to which Schefter confirmed.
