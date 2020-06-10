NASCAR has announced it is banning the confederate flag from its racetracks.

In a statement posted to Twitter, NASCAR said the flag runs counter to its aim of providing a “welcoming” environment for fans.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” The statement said. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

The announcement comes two days after Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series since 1971, called on the sport to institute the ban.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” Wallace told CNN Monday. It starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]