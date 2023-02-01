JUST IN: Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted for Rape and Kidnapping 11 Days Before Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Joshua Sills has been charged with rape and kidnapping two weeks before Super Bowl LVII.

A grand jury in Guernsey County, Ohio, indicted Sills on the charges Wednesday morning. He’s been accused of one count of rape and one count of kidnapping from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2019. Sills is accused of having non-consensual sexual activity with the victim and holding her against her will. According to court records, he is scheduled to appear on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Sills is listed on the Eagles’ roster as a backup right guard. He was undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2022 and played in one game for the Eagles this season. Sills spent his first four seasons in college football at the University of West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State. He played high school football at Meadowbrook High School in Ohio.

