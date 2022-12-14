Kenny Smith Reveals He Spoke With Shaq’s Mother After He Flung O’Neal Into Giant Christmas Tree

NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith admitted Tuesday night that he spoke with co-host Shaquille O’Neal‘s mother after Smith shoved O’Neal into a giant Christmas tree last week.

On last Tuesday’s Inside the NBA, O’Neal attempted to race Smith to the back wall and beat him, but before Shaq could get to the wall, Smith decided to turn left and shove O’Neal into a giant Christmas tree. O’Neal sat in the tree, and only his feet showed.

After O’Neal was helped up by co-host Charles Barkley and host Ernie Johnson, Shaq told “The Jet” that “it was on.”

O’Neal wanted to race Smith again on Tuesday night at halftime of the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors game. The Christmas tree Shaq landed in still stood in the studio, but Smith refused to run and revealed why.

Smith revealed Shaq’s mother, Dr. Lucille, called Smith after the incident.

“No racing,” Smith said. “It got out of control. I had to speak to his mom. His mom called! I actually had to speak to her!”

Smith explained what Lucille told him because she wanted to protect her son.

“She was making sure she was alright,” Smith added.

Barkley, who once fought Shaq on the court when they played against each other and then went out to dinner together after it happened, mocked O’Neal for needing his mother to protect him.

“‘Be careful with my baby,'” Barkley said in a higher-pitched voice.

Sir Charles brought up the incident in 1999 and admitted O’Neal’s mother called him after the game to protect her son.

“Remember when I clocked him?” Barkley continued. “She called me too, ‘don’t be punching my baby.'”

The Inside the NBA crew showed a replay of when Smith shoved Shaq into the tree, and only his size 23 shoe showed.

“Dr. Lucille did not like that,” Johnson added and laughed at the image of O’Neal stuck in the tree. “He disappeared.”

“The Jet” revealed he would treat O’Neal with more respect this time because he did not want to receive a call from Shaq’s mother again. Smith played homage to actor Eddie Murphy‘s character in the 1980’s classic movie, Coming To America.

“I told her, this week, I’m gonna be gentle. I’m going to treat him like the King of Zamunda,” Smith said and began throwing poinsettia pedals near Shaq’s chair. “If you want to come out, Shaq, you are more than welcome to come out.”

“King of Zamunda, Kenny?” Shaq asked as he continued to laugh.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com