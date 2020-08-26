Kenny Smith walked off the set of Inside the NBA earlier tonight in solidarity with protesting NBA players.

Games today have been postponed after players decided to strike in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin this week.

“Right now, my head is, like, ready to explode,” Smith said on the show as they were discussing the strike. “I don’t know if I’m even appropriate enough to say it, what the players are feeling and how they’re feeling.”

“And for me, I think the biggest thing now is to kind of,” he continued, “as a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight.”

And with that, he took off his mic and walked off the set.

You can watch above, via TNT.

