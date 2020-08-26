You may remember back in 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump just kind of threw out there that he and Hillary Clinton should take a drug test before their third debate.

“I think she’s actually getting pumped up,” Trump said on the campaign trail. “We’re like athletes, right? So athletes… they make them take a drug test, right? I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate, I do. We should take a drug test prior because I don’t know what’s goin’ on with her. But at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, ‘Oh, take me down.’ She could barely reach her car. So I think we should take a drug test.”

Now he’s trying basically that same line against Joe Biden, in a new interview with the Washington Examiner.

Byron York reports that Trump based this “entirely on his own observations and not on any actual knowledge of Biden’s actions”:

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win,” Trump said. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.” Q: “What do you think was going on?” “I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie,” Trump answered. “My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

Trump has taken several shots at Biden over his mental fitness during the campaign. Biden recently dismissed the criticism and said, “Mr. President, watch me… Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in — come on.”

