Kevin Durant Reportedly Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets

NBA superstar Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Athletic, ESPN and Yahoo Sports have reported on Thursday that Durant, 33, requested a trade from the Nets, who were swept by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. The Athletic cited “sources,” Yahoo Sports cited “league sources” and ESPN cited Durant’s business manager, Rich Kleiman.

This past season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 games. Those averages slightly dipped in the postseason.

“Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade,” reported ESPN, adding “Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks.”

ESPN, citing sources, reported that the “Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list,” but “the Nets … are not buoyed to honoring any of Durant’s preferred destinations and plan to make a deal that allows them the greatest return of assets.”

As The Athletic noted, “Durant’s request comes hours before the start of free agency and three days after teammate Kyrie Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season.”

In the 2022-2023 season, Durant will be in the first year of a four-year contract worth $198 million.

