Kevin Durant Torches NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ‘Stupid’ Vax Rules Allowing Kyrie Irving to Attend Game But Not Play

Kevin Durant went after New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) for vaccine policies that allow Kyrie Irving to attend games courtside yet prohibit him from playing.

“It’s ridiculous,” Durant said. “I don’t understand it at all. There’s a few people in our arena that’s unvaxxed, right [sic]? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don’t get it.”

Irving was able to enter Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, for the first time all season on Sunday, but only as an audience member.

The Nets point guard was able to attend because New York has lifted its indoor vaccine mandate, now allowing people to enter businesses, restaurants, events, and other establishments without proof of vaccination,

However, the city’s private sector mandate has not been lifted, meaning those who work in person in New York City or interact with the public due to their job must be vaccinated.

“Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace,” states the New York government site. “A workplace is considered any location — including a vehicle — where you work in the presence of at least one other person.”

Durant went on to accuse Adams of “trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority.”

“But everybody out here is looking for attention and that’s what I feel like the mayor wants right now, is some attention. But he’ll figure it out soon. He better,” Durant added. “But it just didn’t make any sense. There’s unvaxxed people in this building already.

“We got a guy who can come in the building, I guess, are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused,” he continued. “Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn’t understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you got to figure this out.”

Durant made the remark after the Nets scored a 110-107 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Watch above, via ESPN.

