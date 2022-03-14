Russian Embassy Retweets Candace Owens Accusing American Government of ‘Appalling’ Treatment of Russians

The Russian Embassy in the United States retweeted pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens accusing Americans, its leaders, and government institutions of “appalling” treatment of Russians amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad. That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for—and at times calling for this discrimination following their global ‘black lives matter’ hysteria is quite telling,” she tweeted on March 9. “Russian lives matter.”

The embassy retweeted her over the weekend.

Owens has previously been sympathetic to Russia during the invasion of Ukraine. Last month, she blamed America for the invasion, which is now in its 19th day.

“I suggest every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address. As I’ve said for month— NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault,” she tweeted on Feb. 22.

