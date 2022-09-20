Kyrie Irving called for the unvaccinated workers to be able to return to the workforce.

The Nets guard has maintained a strong opposition to the Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination laws put in place for New York City workers. He missed almost two-thirds of the 2021-2022 basketball season for not being vaccinated.

In a tweet, Irving said, “If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired.”

“This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one of the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history,” Irving added.

The tweet appeared to be a response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams ending the private employer vaccine mandate in the city. Adams, who received his Covid vaccine booster on live TV, is keeping the mandate for city workers in place.

The mandate had stopped Irving from playing at the Barclays Center until March, when New York lifted its vaccine mandate for athletes.

Irving addressed his incomplete season on the Boyz Night podcast. “I played 29 games, I barely played home games. It wasn’t a typical season I would have wanted. But things happened,” he said. “I had to stand on a whole bunch of bigger stuff than just that.”

