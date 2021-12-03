LeBron Blasts His Son’s Basketball Team for Wearing Masks Under Their Chin: ‘ZERO Sense’

After being cleared from Covid protocols this week, LeBron James attended his son’s basketball game and the NBA superstar was baffled by the high school team’s improper mask wearing.

Bronny James’ high school basketball team played their game while wearing masks on the court, but every player kept the face covering pulled down below their chin.

First time seeing Bronny James in two years and I must admit i like the way Bronny plays. He plays the game the right way with good reads. He plays within the offense, knocks down shots, and gets his teammates involved. pic.twitter.com/8zzv9ke8Sw — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) December 2, 2021

“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!” James tweeted Thursday night.

I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 3, 2021

It is a perplexing look for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers basketball team. There obviously is no benefit to wearing a mask below your chin. Was it a fashion statement? It also might be for convenience, if they wear a mask on the bench, but not on the court – where do they put the face covering while they’re playing? On the floor? Gross.

James had a Covid scare of his own this week, reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 on two tests. Those tests were later proved to be false positives. After showing no symptoms, James returned two negative tests more than 24-hours a part, clearing the NBA superstar of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Prior to the start of the NBA season, James announced he was vaccinated against Covid-19 and overcame his own skepticism before deciding to get the jab. Despite the influence he has over the general public and the frequency at which he discusses social issues, James has not been a strong vaccine advocate. But apparently he does have thoughts about proper mask wearing.

After missing the Lakers game against Sacramento Tuesday night, James will return to the court Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com