LeBron James Triggers Covid Vaccine Skeptics with Bizarre Tweet: ‘Something is REAL Fishy Going On’

By Brandon ContesDec 2nd, 2021, 9:56 am
 
LeBron James sparks Covid speculation with tweet

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

LeBron James admitted he was “skeptical” about getting vaccinated before ultimately deciding to do so, but after reportedly testing positive for Covid this week, the uncertainty may have set back in.

James, who is currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, will likely be sidelined from the Lakers for at least 10 days. According to TMZ, the Lakers superstar took three tests on Tuesday and tested positive twice. As his Covid-related absence comes at an inopportune time for the reeling Lakers, James believes something “fishy” is going on.

The Lakers star has not expressly commented on his absence, but according to teammate Anthony Davis, James was asymptomatic as of Tuesday night.

“It’s a scary situation,” Davis told reporters. “(LeBron) said he’s good. He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back.”

Prior to the start of the regular season, James acknowledged he was vaccinated against Covid, but did so after some reluctance and chose not to advocate the jab for others.

“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends,” James told reporters in September.

While James did not elaborate on why he used so many fish emojis Wednesday night, the timing of the tweet certainly led people to believe it was Covid-related and triggered vaccine skeptics to emerge.

