LeBron James admitted he was “skeptical” about getting vaccinated before ultimately deciding to do so, but after reportedly testing positive for Covid this week, the uncertainty may have set back in.

James, who is currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, will likely be sidelined from the Lakers for at least 10 days. According to TMZ, the Lakers superstar took three tests on Tuesday and tested positive twice. As his Covid-related absence comes at an inopportune time for the reeling Lakers, James believes something “fishy” is going on.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

The Lakers star has not expressly commented on his absence, but according to teammate Anthony Davis, James was asymptomatic as of Tuesday night.

“It’s a scary situation,” Davis told reporters. “(LeBron) said he’s good. He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back.”

Prior to the start of the regular season, James acknowledged he was vaccinated against Covid, but did so after some reluctance and chose not to advocate the jab for others.

“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends,” James told reporters in September.

While James did not elaborate on why he used so many fish emojis Wednesday night, the timing of the tweet certainly led people to believe it was Covid-related and triggered vaccine skeptics to emerge.

LeBron coming out as a covid vaccine skeptic and he and I becoming buddies because of this is the plot twist the Internet needs. https://t.co/MzQ4MtrmUc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 1, 2021

Starting to ask questions? That is how it starts 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 1, 2021

Bron bout to trade Adam Silver 😭😭 — Russdiculous 🚥 Russ Smith (@Specter_Smit) December 1, 2021

Now LeBron suspects something was fishy about his positive COVID test? First a suspension for bloodying IStewart, then a fine for going Cassell, then a reprimand for f-bombing the league. Now he thinks the NBA he’s the face of is out to get him? Is that his cryptic tweet message? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 2, 2021

Are you talking about what China’s government and state actors are doing to Peng Shuai? If so, I agree. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) December 1, 2021

