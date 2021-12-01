LeBron James Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will Likely Miss 10 Days Despite Being Vaccinated

LeBron James has struggled to jumpstart his 19th season in the NBA, missing time for an abdominal strain, a suspension, and now a positive Covid-19 test.

James was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday and was deemed ineligible for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the news.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, James made it clear he was vaccinated against Covid, despite not wanting to push or influence others to get the jab.

“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends,” James told reporters in September.

According to NBA protocols, James will be sidelined for at least 10 days or until he returns two negative Covid tests 24 hours apart. Reports state James took three Covid tests on Tuesday, testing positive twice and negative once. As of Tuesday night, James was also said to be asymptomatic of the virus.

If James does miss the full 10 days, he will be sidelined for a minimum of four games at a very inopportune time for the Lakers. Entering the season with championship aspirations, the team is currently a disappointing 12-11 and has floundered without James in the lineup.

