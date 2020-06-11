LeBron James and Other Stars Launch Group to Protect Black Voters’ Rights: ‘Time for Us to Finally Make a Difference’

LeBron James is teaming up with other stars across the sports and entertainment worlds to establish a group designed to protect the rights of African American voters.

In an interview with The New York Times, the L.A. Lakers superstar explained why he’s launching the group called More Than a Vote.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told the Times. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

Others who will be involved, according to the Times, include; comedian Kevin Hart, WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith, and retired NBA star and current ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose.

James, on Tuesday, retweeted a Politico article highlighting the difficulties encountered by African American voters to cast a ballot for that day’s election in Georgia. Voters in largely African American areas, according to the report, encountered hours-long lines at polling places, whereas voters in predominantly white areas were able to cast their ballot with minimal delays.

“Everyone talking about ‘how do we fix this?’” James wrote. ‘They say ‘go out and vote?’ What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

The group’s mission appears to be trying to prevent African American voters from facing issues like they did in Georgia on Tuesday.

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” James told the Times. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]