Manchester United Looking to Dump Cristiano Ronaldo After Superstar WENT OFF on His Club to Piers Morgan: Report

Manchester United is reportedly planning to sue superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo after he decided to bash his club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, who started his 20-year career at 17, joined Manchester United at 18 and instantly became one of soccer’s best and most influential players. He left United in 2009 to play for Real Madrid for nine seasons before he joined the Italian soccer club Juventus.

In the summer of 2021, Ronaldo signed a contract that brought him back to Manchester United. Ronaldo broke a record for most shirt sales in 24 hours immediately after he signed his contract to come back to where it all started.

A year later, Manchester United reportedly hired lawyers to sue Ronaldo for breach of contract after his interview with Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Manchester United released the following statement:

Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.

In the interview, Ronaldo commented how everything around the training facility was the same as it was when he left Manchester United in 2009.

“Nothing changed,” Ronaldo said. “Surprisingly, not only the pool, the jacuzzi. Even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs, which lovely persons. They stop in a time, which it surprised me a lot.”

Ronaldo expected an advanced Manchester United, not one that had many similar things as they had in 2009.

“They stop in a time, which surprised me a lot,” Ronaldo added. “I thought I will see different things. As I mentioned before, technology, infrastructure, but unfortunately, we see many things that I’m used to see when I was 20-21-23, so surprised me a lot.”

Ronaldo compared United to the other two clubs he played for after he left in 2009, Real Madrid and Juventus, and how technologically advanced they were compared to Manchester United.

“In United, the progress was zero, in my opinion,” Ronaldo added. “To compare to Real Madrid and even Juventus. They follow the rest of the world, so the technology, especially the terms of training, nutrition, and conditions of eat properly and to recover better than before, surprised me. Manchester, right now, to compare to with that club, I think it’s behind, in my opinion. Which is something that surprises me. A club with this dimension should be in the top of the tree, in my opinion. They are not, unfortunately. They are not in that level, but I hope the next years they can reach to be in the top level.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com