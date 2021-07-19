Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan Rip Naomi Osaka for Blocking Them on Twitter: ‘Guess She’s Only Tough’ on the Tennis Court

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka went on a social media blocking spree after being criticized for appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this week.

Just over a month ago, Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing mental health concerns. The decision came days after Osaka announced she would not speak with any media at the French Open, a choice that was criticized by many.

Now that the 23-year-old tennis star has appeared on the cover of SI, Time Magazine and launched a Netflix documentary, Osaka’s claim of mental health concerns is being questioned by some commentators.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis wrote on Twitter, drawing a response from Megyn Kelly.

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Osaka fired back, claiming all of her magazine covers were shot last year, months before she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health. “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan,” Osaka wrote before deleting the tweet.

After defending her appearance in SI, and firing back at Kelly, Osaka blocked the former Fox News and NBC News journalist.

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Piers Morgan joined in to add he was also blocked by Osaka. The former Good Morning Britain host has been critical of Osaka in recent weeks, blasting the Japanese-born tennis star for suggesting media reform while promoting self-serving works.

Yep, and she just blocked me too. The only media Ms Osaka wants to tolerate are sycophantic magazine editors telling her how perfect she is. https://t.co/oLcyJviR4v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2021

Osaka is planning to make her return to the court in the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 23.

