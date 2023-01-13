Michael Strahan Is Receiving The Hollywood Walk Of Fame’s First Sports Entertainment Star

NFL Hall of Famer and current Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, will receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Sports Entertainment star.

Strahan played 15 seasons for the New York Football Giants and retired after the 2007-2008 season after the Giants won Super Bowl XLII. Following his retirement, he started his broadcasting career and joined Fox NFL Sunday at the beginning of the 2008 season. He is still a member of Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan advanced his media career and joined Kelly Ripa in 2012 to form Live! With Kelly and Michael. After four years of being teammates with Ripa, ABC announced Strahan would leave the show to join Good Morning America as a host. On Friday, the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced in a press release by Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that Strahan would get his own star in a new category, Sports Entertainment.

In a press release, Martinez said:

We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan. Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.

Strahan will be honored in a ceremony on Monday, January 23rd, on Hollywood Boulevard. The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, will emcee the event.

Co-founder of SMAC Entertainment Constance Schwartz-Morini and famous actor Terry Crews will guest speak at the ceremony.

