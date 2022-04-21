Mike Tyson Beats Up Man Who Was Harassing Him on a Plane in Wild Video

A plane ride turned violent Wednesday night when a passenger started to harass former boxing champ Mike Tyson, causing the former heavyweight champ to snap and lay the smackdown on his fellow passenger.

The video obtained by TMZ Sports shows the flight out of San Francisco International Airport hadn’t even left the terminal as the incident went down approximately at 10:30 PT.

The video captured by an onlooking passenger shows that Tyson was initially getting along with the passengers behind him, even taking a selfie with the over-excited fan.

The fan, though, wouldn’t let up on the 55-year-old boxer, and Tyson took matters into his own hands.

The video shows Tyson delivered several blows to the passenger’s face. The violent beatdown left the man’s face bloodied and dazed as he sought out medical attention and the police shortly after the incident.

No word from Tyson’s camp or JetBlue at this time, according to TMZ.

Watch above via TMZ Sports

