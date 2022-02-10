MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Admits Missed Games Will be a ‘Disastrous Outcome’ as League Remains in a Lockout

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters for the first time since the league became stuck in a work stoppage last year.

With spring training scheduled to begin Feb. 16 and Opening Day slated for March 31, the league is getting dangerously close to canceled games as the players remain locked out by team owners. According to Manfred, he recognizes the negative impact missed games will have on the sport.

“If I hadn’t given consideration to what it would mean to miss games, I wouldn’t be doing my job,” Manfred told reporters Thursday morning. “Obviously I pay attention to that, I see missing games as a disastrous outcome to this industry.”

Manfred did not yet officially delay the start of spring training, but reaching a new collective bargaining agreement before the Feb. 16 start date appears highly unlikely. Players and owners are scheduled to resume negotiations Saturday, following what will have been an 11 day break.

“I am an optimist,” Manfred said. “And I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule.”

According to the commissioner, players will need about four weeks of spring training to get into game shape and start the regular season as scheduled on March 31. While Manfred announced both sides have already agreed on universal DH, issues such as minimum salary, service time, and luxury tax threshold undoubtedly remain sticking points for players and important elements that need to be addressed.

The players have been locked out since Dec. 2, 2021, when their collective bargaining agreement expired. This is the league’s ninth work stoppage in history and its first since 1995.

Watch above via MLB Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com