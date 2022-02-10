Candidate Who Smoked Marijuana in Campaign Ad Goes Viral Again Burning Confederate Flag

U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers has released a second instantly-viral campaign ad this week, this time featuring the Louisiana Democrat burning a Confederate flag.

Chambers first captured attention and video views when he released an ad that showed him smoking a blunt as he talked about drug laws he described as representing an “outdated ideology,” as well as the need for a “pathway to legalize this beneficial drug.”

The new ad is titled “Scars and Bars” and features the candidate burning a Confederate flag while he discusses voting rights.

“They said we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” Chambers says as the narration opens. “But here in Louisiana and all over the South, Jim Crow never really left, and the remnants of the Confederacy remain.”

My new ad, ‘Scars and Bars.’ Here in Louisiana and all around the South, it feels like Jim Crow never left and the remnants of the Confederacy remain. I do believe the South will rise again, but this time, it’ll be on our terms. Join us at https://t.co/EoFc59WVR1 pic.twitter.com/vTlnIy9njq — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) February 9, 2022

“The attacks on Black people, our right to vote and participate in this democracy are methodical,” says Chambers. “Gerrymandered districts are a byproduct of the Confederacy. Our system isn’t broken. It’s designed to do exactly what it’s doing, which is producing measurable inequity.”

CNN political analyst Jackie Kucinich reacted to the ad on Thursday, saying that as far as the primary campaign ad goal of getting noticed is measured, this video certainly gets there.

“But the issue that he’s pointing to is certainly something Democrats across the country want people paying attention to, particularly when you’re talking about voting rights,” said Kucinich. “The Voting Rights Lab points out that five hundred and fifty-eight bills in state legislatures right now are going through that could limit or restrict voting rights.”

“Whether or not we’ll see that ad reproduced across the country, I don’t know about that,” she continued. “But certainly he’s pointing to some issues that a lot of Democrats really want discussed going into the midterms.”

The powerful ad already racked up almost a million views on Twitter and around 200k on YouTube in less than 24 hours. It’s a savvy ad using a device that never fails to generate extensive discussion, but it would be next-level savvy and buzzy, in this author’s opinion, were they to also release the ad on Rumble and generate additional conversation with a somewhat different audience.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com