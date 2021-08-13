MLB Fans Lose Their Minds Over Unbelievable Ending to Field of Dreams Game: ‘GREATEST BASEBALL NIGHT OF MY LIFE’

It’s rare for a hyped regular season sporting event to exceed expectations, especially in Major League Baseball. Even more rare, is a movie sequel exceeding expectations. Major League Baseball and Kevin Costner teamed up to give us both.

MLB promoted their Field of Dreams reboot game in Dyersville, Iowa for two years. And Thursday night, from start to finish, the event that featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was perfectly scripted. Beginning with Costner, who starred in the classic 1989 film, leading the teams out of the cornfields, and concluding with an incredible ninth inning finish.

As home run after home run disappeared into the cornfields, the Yankees mounted a stunning ninth inning comeback, only to be outdone by White Sox superstar Tim Anderson, who crushed a walk-off bomb. The Field of Dreams scenery gave Major League Baseball an old school feel to pair perfectly with Anderson’s new school flair.

Baseball is often criticized for being slow and mundane, with pushback from owners and older fans every time a player tries to energize the sport. Even Anderson once said he doesn’t watch baseball because “it’s a boring sport.” But there was nothing boring about Thursday night, with Anderson representing the sport’s bright future to ensure the 8,000 fans in Iowa and the millions more watching at home were not disappointed.

