MLB Fans Lose Their Minds Over Unbelievable Ending to Field of Dreams Game: ‘GREATEST BASEBALL NIGHT OF MY LIFE’

It’s rare for a hyped regular season sporting event to exceed expectations, especially in Major League Baseball. Even more rare, is a movie sequel exceeding expectations. Major League Baseball and Kevin Costner teamed up to give us both.

MLB promoted their Field of Dreams reboot game in Dyersville, Iowa for two years. And Thursday night, from start to finish, the event that featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was perfectly scripted. Beginning with Costner, who starred in the classic 1989 film, leading the teams out of the cornfields, and concluding with an incredible ninth inning finish.

As home run after home run disappeared into the cornfields, the Yankees mounted a stunning ninth inning comeback, only to be outdone by White Sox superstar Tim Anderson, who crushed a walk-off bomb. The Field of Dreams scenery gave Major League Baseball an old school feel to pair perfectly with Anderson’s new school flair.

Baseball is often criticized for being slow and mundane, with pushback from owners and older fans every time a player tries to energize the sport. Even Anderson once said he doesn’t watch baseball because “it’s a boring sport.” But there was nothing boring about Thursday night, with Anderson representing the sport’s bright future to ensure the 8,000 fans in Iowa and the millions more watching at home were not disappointed.

I get that there are always going to be cynics who can’t help themselves, but it seems like a ton of people watched a baseball game in a field in Iowa and enjoyed it for what it was. And what it was, was pretty magical. Visually and in terms of the script, it really was amazing. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 13, 2021

This “Field of Dreams” game is one of the coolest, if not the coolest, pro sports ideas I’ve ever seen. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 13, 2021

Tim Anderson is in MLB out of a time machine. He’s so easy to root for. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) August 13, 2021

Did baseball script a walkoff HR for this game? Is this real? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 13, 2021

WHAT A BLEEPING GAME. SEE YOU NEXT YEAR, MLB. Field of Dreams organizers could not have written a better script for tonight. — Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) August 13, 2021

That Field of Dreams game was so good you couldn't script it. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) August 13, 2021

I want #KevinCostner to voice everything ever!! Man just made me emotional about this scene #FieldofDreams — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) August 12, 2021

Baseball’s greatest night ever. — Brandon Tierney 🎤 (@BrandonTierney) August 13, 2021

Incredible production by FOX on the Field of Dreams game. Outshining ESPN all the way, which still broadcasts its MLB games remotely. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 13, 2021

This Field of Dreams event MLB is doing is amazing. It looks perfect. What a cool idea. pic.twitter.com/4n91dvT544 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 12, 2021

Stupid “Field of Dreams” music triggers instant tears. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) August 12, 2021

The Field of Dreams Game was the best thing MLB has pulled off in a long time. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 13, 2021

#FieldofDreams Thank you BaseBall! Thank you Kevin Costner….Thank you James Earl Jones! My love for the game was fueled by this movie. ‘If u build it….they will come.’ Many legends strutted their stuff tonite. I lived vicariously thru Tim Anderson’s HR. Well done BASEBALL!🤟 — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) August 13, 2021

WHAT. A. NIGHT.

For @MLB in Iowa.

Absolutely awesome…from start to a heroic finish. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 13, 2021

“How can ya not be romantic about baseball? -Brad Pitt / Billy Beane “ -Scott Hanson — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) August 13, 2021

GIANCARLO EARNED HIS PINSTRIPES TONIGHT, TOO THIS IS THE GREATEST BASEBALL NIGHT OF MY LIFE — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 13, 2021

What a cool TV experience the “Field of Dreams” game was. From the start, pure magic. Kudos to my colleagues at @MLBONFOX , on-air and the behind scenes All Stars: Pete Macheska, PT Navarro, Matt Gangl, Bardia Shah-Rais, Aaron Stojkov , Michael Davies, & whole technical crew. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 13, 2021

