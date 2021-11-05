NASCAR Distances Itself from ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants: Don’t Want to Be Associated With Politics ‘On the Left or the Right’

NASCAR’s president Steve Phelps, denounced the recent association of the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ rallying cry used to secretly insult President Joe Biden, as the company disassociates from any political stance.

The chant started when NASCAR race winner, Brandon Brown, was being interviewed by NBC Sports. The reporter thought that the crowd was chanting, “Let’s go Brandon!” when in actuality they were chanting, “F*ck Joe Biden!”

Since the interview, the chant has rapidly spread across not only NASCAR, but with Republicans nationwide, with even Congressman Bill Posey (R-FL) wearing a mask with the anti-Biden phrase on it.

On Friday, NASCAR attempted to distance itself from the phrase, with Phelps claiming that the sport does not want to be remotely associated with political controversy, “on the left or the right.”

The NASCAR president also claimed that it will pursue legal action against the use of the phrase in tandem with the sport’s trademark.

“We will pursue whoever (is using logos) and get that stuff,” stated Phelps. “That’s not OK. It’s not OK that you’re using our trademarks illegally, regardless of whether we agree with what the position is.”

Since Brown’s victory in October, the chant has become somewhat of a Republican rallying cry against Biden, now serving as a code for insulting the current president.

“I think unfortunately it speaks to the state of where we are as a country,” said Phelps.

