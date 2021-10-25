GOP Congressman Wears ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Mask on House Floor

By Josh Feldman Oct 25th, 2021
 

Congressman Jeff Duncan

“Let’s Go Brandon” is spreading through the House Republican caucus.

Last week Congressman Bill Posey (R- FL) ended a fiery speech with the phrase, and on Monday another Republican wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” mask on the House floor.

Congressman Jeff Duncan (R- SC) wore the mask on the House floor, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman tweeted. Politico’s Olivia Beavers posted a photo of the mask in question.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a coded catchphrase of sorts for critics of the president to say “Fuck Joe Biden.”

A sports reporter misheard “Fuck Joe Biden” chants from NASCAR fans as “Let’s Go Brandon,” and so Republicans have embraced the latter as a means of implicitly stating the former.

Ted Cruz recently shared a video of himself saying it, and last week Fox News’ Kennedy did a mock “Let’s Go Brandon” chant during a segment slamming the president.

