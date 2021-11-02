NFL Fans Mesmerized by Peyton Manning Savagely Destroying a Piece of Chicken: ‘Feels Like 18+ Content’

It takes an incredible amount of focus, drive and intensity to become Peyton Manning on the football field. And those qualities will often translate to talents off the field too, like eating a piece of chicken.

ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning featured Jon Stewart, Josh Allen and pro football Hall-of-Famers Michael Irvin and Michael Strahan. Despite the star power, the evening’s most memorable moment occurred when Peyton ate his dinner.

During halftime, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback eviscerated a piece of chicken, apparently not realizing the cameras were rolling. Early in the third quarter, Eli seamlessly set ESPN up to replay his brother consuming the chicken for their national audience.

“We’re showing halftime highlights?” Peyton said, with surprise. “Is anything off limits? What’s the HIPAA of TV?”

“You had a knife and fork!” Eli ranted. “Are you breathing? You just ate a whole piece of chicken nonstop! That’s grilled chicken on a bone all in one bite?”

The Manning’s quickly became media sensations since launching their Monday Night Football broadcast this year, but a seasoned TV pro knows the cameras are always rolling. Peyton learned that Monday night after he was forced to sit and watch himself consume dinner.

Maybe he felt the pressure of the halftime clock, maybe he was really hungry, or maybe the four-time NFL MVP just regularly eats chicken with vicious tenacity.

Watching Peyton eat chicken feels like 18+ content — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) November 2, 2021

That’s a flagrant 2 on Peyton Manning for eating the chicken breast off the top of his salad with his hands. And ate it so fast, there was zero enjoyment of the food. Might as well insert a feeding tube at that point. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/rH45SKmeEA — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) November 2, 2021

Peyton housing the chicken at halftime better than the last 2 drives by The @Giants combined — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 2, 2021

Peyton Manning eating chicken like Gwildor in Masters of the Universe. — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) November 2, 2021

Peyton eating chicken is the highlight of the entire season. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) November 2, 2021

Eli and Peyton’s banter over the chicken eating made me forget how mad I was at the giants for a second — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) November 2, 2021

Peyton Manning eating grilled chicken with his hands like a savage. “There’s no time.”#ManningCast — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 2, 2021

