Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Sparks Backlash for Joking His ‘Team Needs To Be Executed’ After Florida State Game

Norte Dame football coach Brian Kelly made a joke after his team’s win against Florida State … and it did not go over well.

While Notre Dame won on Sunday, the team blew a 38-20 lead, ultimately beating the Seminoles with a final score of 41-38.

When later asked about his team’s performance by ESPN’s Katie George, Kelly attempted to pay homage to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay.

“I’m in favor of execution,” Kelly joked. “Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight. We just didn’t execute very well.”

Kelly was attempting to reference a McKay quote, but apparently, he didn’t execute the joke very well either, sparking a backlash on Twitter:

“It’s an old John McKay quote,” Kelly later told reporters in Tallahassee. “I was kidding. It was tongue-in-cheek. It wasn’t funny? … I was talking and making a joke about it. It was taken serious? Are you people crazy?”

