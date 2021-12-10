Rutgers basketball pulled off an improbable, buzzer-beater upset on Thursday night, and one fan’s video account of the chaotic moment is absolute gold.

The Scarlet Knights appeared to be on the verge of getting their hearts broken by top-ranked Purdue. Trevion Williams gave the Boilermakers the lead on a basket with just three seconds left, and Rutgers out of timeouts.

But Ron Harper Jr. threw up a miracle 40-foot heave just before time expired, which inexplicably found the bottom of the net. And Rutgers unfathomably prevailed 70-68.

🚨 RON HARPER AT THE BUZZER!!!!!!!! 🚨 RUTGERS WINS!!!!!!!!!@RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/IGkUjFpUzO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2021

TJ Hitchings, a Rutgers alum who works for Barstool Sports, filmed himself watching the final seconds of the contest. When Rutgers appeared to be on the verge of defeat, Hitchings looked utterly devastated. But after Harper’s Hail Mary shot went down, that despair quickly turned into euphoria as he and hundreds of his brethren stormed the court.

“OH MY FUCKING GOD!” Hitchings exclaimed. “OH MY FUCKING GOD!”

It was one of the biggest wins in school history for the nascent program. Thursday’s victory was the first time ever that the Scarlet Knights defeated the top-ranked team in the country.

Watch above via Hitchings and Fox Big Ten Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com