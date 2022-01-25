Pat McAfee Bothered by Haters Picking on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Were Sitting on Throw Rogan’

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest sports media supporter, Pat McAfee, wasn’t fond of seeing his friend get trolled by haters after the Green Bay Packers were knocked out of the playoffs Saturday night.

As soon as the final whistle sounded on Green Bay’s season, football fans and Rodgers detractors were ready to go with mockery for the controversial quarterback. Critics laid into the fact that Rodgers has been outspoken as an anti-vaxxer when it comes to the Covid jab, blasting him with nicknames such as Throw Rogan, an ode to the quarterback’s appreciation for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.

“I also don’t like that, people were sitting on Throw Rogan,” McAfee said, admitting that although he wasn’t fond of the reaction to Rodgers getting knocked out of the playoffs, he also wasn’t totally surprised by it.

“After the interview with ESPN, I assumed that was only going to get heightened,” McAfee added. “He went directly after the president of the United States! People are going to be loud about that and they were…his haters got very loud.”

Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show throughout the NFL season, where he consistently sparked outrage for speaking about Covid, but the quarterback provoked his haters again with an ESPN interview shortly before the playoffs officially kicked off for Green Bay.

Two days before the Packers were set to play a home playoff game in the Divisional Round, Rodgers spoke to ESPN about Covid, censorship, politics, cancel culture, and a little bit of football. Rodgers also sounded off on President Joe Biden for labeling Covid “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The controversial stance by Rodgers drew praise from conservatives, but turned him into an easy target on social media. And when Rodgers gave another disappointing playoff performance at home against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night, his critics were ready with tweets.

