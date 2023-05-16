Pat McAfee Officially Announces Deal to Bring Show to ESPN

The Pat McAfee Show will officially have a new home this fall.

On Tuesday, Pat McAfee confirmed the rumor that his show and all its crew will be moving to ESPN. To alleviate the fears of the show “selling out,” he emphasized that not much would be changing.

“We ain’t changing a damn thing,” McAfee said. “That was literally the starter for every conversation with everybody this ‘up to something’ season.”

McAfee said he received “four significant offers from four great platforms/networks.” Ultimately, he chose ESPN.

The move has been speculated for several weeks. In April, McAfee posted a photo of him meeting with Disney CEO Bob Iger. On May 9, it was reported that ESPN had become the favorite to land his daily show.

By joining ESPN, McAfee will walk away from his $120 million endorsement deal with FanDuel. He’s expected to make $10 million annually at ESPN, according to the New York Post.

However, McAfee added, there will be one small concession.

“Out of respect for that, we have decided that we won’t be saying ‘fuck’ nearly as much,” McAfee said, “but every other word is good to go. Shoutout Michael Jordan and The Last Dance. They had a lot of success. He said ‘fuck’ all the time. We won’t be doing that because it’s the middle of the day, but everything else will be good.”

Starting in the fall, The Pat McAfee show will air right after First Take on ESPN. The show will also be available on ESPN+. For those without cable or the streaming service, the show will continue to stream on YouTube every day for free.

