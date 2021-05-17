On the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season, the Brooklyn Nets celebrated by offering fans what might be the highlight of the year.

During the second quarter of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball was batted around the court like a volleyball, eventually reaching Nets forward Blake Griffin. The six-time NBA All-Star quickly fired a no-look, behind the back pass to Kyrie Irving. Irving sent a quick tap pass over to Mike James, who impressively bounced it off the backboard, leaving the ball for Kevin Durant to powerslam through the hoop.

In a play reminiscent of NBA All-Star games, the Harlem Globetrotters, or maybe even just a video game, the mesmerizing ball movement drew “oohs and aahs” from broadcasters and fans.

“Dotson, loses it – walkin’ the tightrope. OH! BLAKE GRIFFIN! RAZZLE DAZZLE! OH HOOO! NETS LEVEL! KEVIN DURANT! THE RACK ATTACK! AND ONE OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR!” Nets play-by-play voice Ian Eagle, so eloquently and passionately described the action, raising its hype level.

“Bird, I am speechless,” Nets analyst Sarah Kustok told Eagle, before adding, “razzle dazzle, flavor and bringing the spice.”

NBA fans were similarly stunned by what many believe was the play of the year.

An absolutely wild sequence from the Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/GxKvy5hDz2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 17, 2021

*NBA PLAY OF THE YEAR 🤯 https://t.co/M2W5nYzewk — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) May 17, 2021

Guys are playing like it’s an All-Star Game https://t.co/0XFv0gesQr — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) May 17, 2021

yooo they acting up 😂🔥 https://t.co/EmfJaion98 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 17, 2021

The ref is even giddy over that play (:11 in) https://t.co/65yBF7gzyn — Tiffany Oshinsky (@TMOluvsSports) May 17, 2021

Take NBA Jam but make it real life https://t.co/4ILRFGRPrD — D.J. Short (@djshort) May 17, 2021

they’re gonna be monsters in the playoffs https://t.co/wyFIGLQWvs — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 17, 2021

Watch above via the YES Network

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]