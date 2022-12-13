‘Remind Me Why the F*ck I Invited You’: Belichick Reportedly Disappointed Player Didn’t Bring Girlfriend Pamela Anderson to the Pro Bowl

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reportedly selected a player to the Pro Bowl in the hopes the player would bring his then-girlfriend and former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. When she failed to show, Belichick questioned his decision.

During Monday’s contest between the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, Peyton Manning retold a little-known anecdote about Belichick’s selection of San Diego Chargers long snapper David Binn for the AFC’s 2007 Pro Bowl team, which Belichick coached.

“He picked David Binn – who was a long snapper – because he was dating Pamela Anderson,” Manning explained. “And Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn’t come.”

Indeed, Binn told the story in a little-known podcast over the summer.

“I’m coming off and I’m walking by Bill,” he said, recalling the first practice ahead of the 2007 Pro Bowl. “And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Hey, where’s your girlfriend?’ And I said, ‘Oh, Pam? She didn’t come out.’ He goes, ‘Remind me why the fuck I invited you out here then.'”

He said Belichick appeared to be serious.

“He gave me this deadpan look,” Binn continued. “And I thought he was kidding, but he didn’t crack a smile. And I was like, wait, is he serious? Is he kidding? I just walked off. I couldn’t figure it out.”

Binn said he considered calling Anderson.

“I think I just laughed it off,” he said. “He really wanted me to bring Pam. Shit. Should I call her?”

Binn played 17 seasons with the Chargers from 1994 to 2010. The 2007 Pro Bowl was his first and only selection.

