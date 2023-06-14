The GOP may have won this year’s Congressional Soccer Match, but Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made sure to give the referees a piece of his mind — and then some.

During the GOP’s celebration for its 4-2 win over the Democrats, Crenshaw decided to pull out his prosthetic eye in protest of the performance by the officials.

“The refs, they have two eyeballs but they don’t use them,” Crenshaw said. “So, I’m just gonna give one of mine.”

Crenshaw then popped the eye out and placed is in the cup of the championship trophy, much to the amusement of his GOP colleagues.

“This is for the refs,” Crenshaw said as he dropped the eye into the cup. “There we go. That’s for the referees. They didn’t call a PK right there.”

Crenshaw, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, lost his eye in 2012 when he injured by an improvised explosive device (IED). This right eye was completely destroyed in the explosion, and surgery was needed to save the left. He served in two more tours after the injury.

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) also used the opportunity to voice his frustration about a call.

“My goal was onside,” he said. “I don’t know what they were (seeing). My goal went in.”

