Clay Travis went on a tirade against a little league umpire for calling his 11-year-old son and other kids out for rarely-enforced rule violations — and got himself ejected from the game in the process.

The syndicated radio host recounted the incident Tuesday in a fiery rant that has been widely shared on social media. He explained that the ump took a 10-minute bathroom break between half innings of the game, then detailed how the ump — shortly after his return — called Travis’s son out for batter interference on a play where the opposing team’s catcher attempted to throw a runner out at third base.

“If you’ve ever been to a little league game — I’ve been to hundreds — I’ve been to a lot of college and major league baseball games,” Travis said. “I’ve never seen this call.”

I got kicked out of a little league game this weekend after the worst umpire call in little league history. pic.twitter.com/dYMfLaJk2z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2022

Travis said he confronted the ump after he made the call.

“So when he calls my son out, I say, ‘You’ve gotta be fucking kidding me,'” Travis recalled. “That’s exactly what I said. I reacted immediately because of the significance here. It’s a one-run game … my kid’s been hitting well. Good chance that he’s gonna get a hit or put a ball in play, and potentially get two runs.”

The host claimed that the ump unraveled after Travis started giving him the business.

“The umpire comes undone!” Travis said. “He rips his cap off, the inning’s over. And he’s like, ‘You can talk about this on the radio if you wan, but you can’t talk with me here. You’re gone!’ So he throws me out.”

Travis argued that the ump, despite the fact that he was overseeing a game involving 11-year-olds, should be held to a professional standard.

“If you’re getting paid, I don’t care who the other people are,” he said. “You should be held to a professional standard.”

The host claimed that after he was ejected from the contest, someone informed him that the ump continued to blast him. Travis proceeded to fire back in kind.

“‘I don’t care who these boys’ daddies are!'” Travis said, mocking the ump. “Screw you dude! You’re a loser! You’re a really crappy job.”

