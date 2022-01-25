Sean Hannity Confidently States He Can Beat Joe Biden in a Push-Up Contest

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, what would you rather watch? Chiefs-Rams, Bengals-49ers, or how about 60-year-old Sean Hannity vs 79-year-old Joe Biden in an epic push-up battle?

Monday night, Clay Travis joined Hannity, to applaud Aaron Rodgers, just two days after he led the Green Bay Packers to a brutal playoff loss. Despite the playoff disappointment, Travis was proud of Rodgers for recently pushing back on Biden’s claim that Covid is the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

As Travis touted the physique of unvaccinated professional athletes such as Rodgers, Hannity made sure to boost his own fitness and invited the Outkick founder to his dojo.

“I’ll bring my ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt and we’ll be ready to go and let’s see who can bench more,” Travis responded. “Maybe we could get Joe Biden to do a push-up contest with us too.”

The hijinks ended there, with Hannity displaying a more serious look as he defiantly stated, “I’ll win.” Hannity wasn’t opposed to the contest, offering to do it on camera for charity.

Surely, the fitness challenge will become a pressing issue for the president. But with Biden having nearly two decades on Hannity, the Fox News host should offer to spot the president at least 19 push-ups, one for each year of their age difference.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com