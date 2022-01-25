Twitter Roasts GOP Congressman for Asking if a President Has Attacked and Maligned the Press ‘Like Joe Biden’

By Jackson RichmanJan 25th, 2022, 12:16 pm
 
Congressman Jim Banks

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter users slammed and mocked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for tweeting whether there has been a president other than Joe Biden that hack attacked and maligned the media.

“Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??” tweeted Banks.

The tweet came after Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch.” Biden later called Doocy to clear the air.

Conservatives, liberals and others roasted Banks.

 

