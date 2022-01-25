Twitter users slammed and mocked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for tweeting whether there has been a president other than Joe Biden that hack attacked and maligned the media.

“Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??” tweeted Banks.

Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has?? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 24, 2022

The tweet came after Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch.” Biden later called Doocy to clear the air.

Conservatives, liberals and others roasted Banks.

Yes. President Trump said Friday that the press is “truly the enemy of the people,” ratcheting up his use of the derisive label to attack the news media. https://t.co/Ez7uXdW693 https://t.co/K3HzySlfoM — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) January 25, 2022

Well, good morning, Rip Van Winkle! How did you sleep? https://t.co/lmQczd1LqM — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 25, 2022

I was also born on Jan 20, 2021 https://t.co/arscZaCD5Q — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 25, 2022

Apparently history began in 2021 https://t.co/IBF5QKmqAR — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 25, 2022

I see you woke up from your coma. https://t.co/I7G0h7eeXu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 25, 2022

go easy on Rep. Banks. He’s 12 months old. https://t.co/JonRTyL8gq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2022

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com