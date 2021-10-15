Seattle Kraken Fans Officially Initiated into the NHL After Violent Brawl with Nashville Predators Crowd

Seattle Kraken fans were officially welcomed to the NHL Thursday night. It was a historic game for the Kraken, who recorded their first victory in franchise history, while their fans picked their first fight in the stands.

The violent skirmish took place during the Nashville Predators home opener at Bridgestone Arena, where nearby fans recorded the action off the ice. Kraken supporters established their part in the NHL, as fans from both teams exchanged vicious uppercuts while innocent bystanders were just trying to take in the game.

Five each for fighting pic.twitter.com/gnQxUn3WvK — Old Michala (@hickfreakness) October 15, 2021

Was sent to me from a source tonight. Cannot name said person. pic.twitter.com/OOLTZf8DcO — Rick Merritt (@R1ckterScale) October 15, 2021

Video filmed by two separate witnesses appears to show the fight began by a Kraken fan letting his fists fly on a person wearing a Preds sweater. Nearby Predators fans quickly jumped in on the defensive to subdue the Kraken supporter. Unusual to the typical crowd fight at a sporting event, fans of both hockey teams were throwing and connecting on punches at an impressive rate of speed.

Football and baseball fans have brawled with regularity in recent months, it shouldn’t be shocking to see hockey crowds wanting to join the action now that the NHL season is underway.

According to TMZ Sports, the fight participants were questioned, but no arrests were made after both parties chose not to press charges.

