WATCH: White Sox Fan KO’d by Vicious Right Hook After Having Beer Dumped on His Head at Astros Playoff Game

A Chicago White Sox fan showed tremendous resolve Thursday night, miraculously bouncing back after getting dropped by a vicious right hook thrown by someone in the Houston Astros crowd.

It’s a Rocky-like determination that should be inspiring to his beloved White Sox, who were similarly knocked down by the Astros, losing their Game 1 playoff matchup 6-1. But adding injury to insult, one fan not only had to deal with the loss, but he also had beer dumped on his head and two right hooks slammed across his face.

White Sox fan gets drink tossed on him and punched during Astros playoff game pic.twitter.com/tLheMEiyXv — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 8, 2021

In the video captured at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, the White Sox fan wearing a Tim Anderson jersey begins to exit the section to a loud tune of boos. While making his way up the stairs, one member of the raucous Astros crowd took a full beer and dumped it on the White Sox fan’s head.

The White Sox supporter quickly retaliated by shoving the Astros fan. Immediately after the push, the White Sox fan was brutally blindsided by a monster right hook across his face. After instantly dropping to the floor, the White Sox fan amazingly regained his footing, only to be greeted with a second blow to the head.

Stunned, the White Sox fan could be seen saying “what the f*ck?” — Echoing everyone’s thoughts while watching the video as others jumped in to separate the altercation. As with most crowd fights, stadium personnel and security were slow to the scene. A second video later showed the White Sox fan getting arrested after taking the merciless right hooks to his face.

That same White Sox fan got arrested afterwards…pic.twitter.com/FtfdRdMWar — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 8, 2021

Before the fight, the White Sox fan was making an obscene gesture with his middle finger to the crowd while walking up the stairs, but didn’t appear intent on things turning physical. It’s unclear if something else may have happened to warrant the arrest.

