Shaq Awkwardly Assists Charles Barkley’s Cramped Hammy with A Rubdown: ‘Take Me To Dinner Before You Go There!’

Ten years removed from his last NBA game, Shaquille O’Neal had one of the biggest assists of his career as he gave his Inside the NBA co-star Charles Barkley a quick hammy massage.

When the 58-year-old Barkley suffered a hamstring cramp on the TNT set, Shaq stepped up to the rescue. Bending down, O’Neal reached below Barkley’s right buttock and started digging at his hammy to alleviate the cramp.

“Take me to dinner before you go under there,” Barkley joked. “I need a cigarette!”

“The only thing I’m missing is that blue glove,” O’Neal added.

It wasn’t the first time Barkley dealt with a cramp on set. But as TNT showed, he didn’t receive such service last time as Kenny Smith looked on telling Barkley to “bite his lip.” Smith was off Thursday night, allowing Dr. O’Neal to be on call and sit next to Barkley.

It should be noted, Shaq is not a real doctor, although he did receive an honorary doctorate in education from Barry University nine years ago.

Watch above via, TNT

