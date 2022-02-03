Shaq Rails Against Vaccine Mandates: You Shouldn’t ‘Be Forced to Take Something You Don’t Want’

Shaquille O’Neal, who has blasted Kyrie Irving for not complying with New York City’s vaccine protocols, ranted against vaccine mandates during his most recent podcast episode.

While speaking with co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Anthony “Spice” Adams on The Big Podcast, O’Neal commented on a story of two New York nurses who allegedly made $1.5 million in a fake vaccine card scheme.

“Don’t send them to jail,” O’Neal declared of the nurses, much to the surprise of his co-hosts.

O’Neal used Turner, who works at CBS, as an example to defend his claim, creating the analogy of having a show producer who does not want to get vaccinated because of their personal beliefs and morals. According to O’Neal, that person shouldn’t be subdued by vaccine mandates.

“This is where the scam lady comes in,” O’Neal said of the nurses who allegedly operated a fake vaccine card scheme. “I encourage everybody to be safe and take care of your family, but there’s still some people that don’t wanna take [the vaccine]”

Turner, who strongly disagreed with O’Neal, acknowledged CBS has a vaccine mandate.

“THAT’S FORCED!” O’Neal repeated in response to Turner.

“You work for a private company,” Turner fired back. “If you don’t want to follow that company’s policy, then you follow yourself out the door. It’s as simple as that.”

“I’m with you on the rules,” O’Neal said. “But I do feel sympathetic towards people that have to make that decision.”

O’Neal has shown zero empathy toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is unable to play in his team’s home games because he is unvaccinated and not compliant with New York City’s Covid protocols. Instead of defending Irving’s vaccine decision, O’Neal previously said he would threaten to get physical with the Nets All-Star and implored the franchise to trade him.

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq

