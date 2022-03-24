‘Shut Up Pu**y!’ Watch Devin Booker Taunt a Heckler in the Middle of a Game

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had enough of a courtside heckler Wednesday when his team faced the Minnesota Timberwolves and decided to snap back.

In a video posted by the account HoopCentral, Booker is seen dribbling the ball up the court before a Timberwolevs fan begins to heckle him. To which the Suns guard replied simply, “Shut up pu**y.”

The fan was left in disbelief as they didn’t expect Booker to respond so aggressively. This is not the first instance of players snapping back this season as fellow NBA players Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant were each fined by the league last week for talking back to fans.

The Suns got the last laugh however as they defeated the host Timberwolves 125-116. The game featured two former college teammates in Booker and Karl Anthony-Towns as they both took the game personally and it showed in their intensity levels.

Booker got him back though in the fourth quarter as he delivered a thunderous dunk of his own, getting a technical in the process.

It is unclear if Booker will face a similar punishment from the league as his fellow NBA counterparts.

