Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James for Disastrous Playoff Performance: ‘It Was The Chosen One Turning Into the Frozen One’

After 18 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James lost a first-round playoff series for the first time in his career at the age of 36-years-old. It’s an incredible stat, highlighting the unprecedented success LeBron has compiled in the playoffs.

But critics will still use the first-round exit as fuel to detract from LeBron’s elite basketball career. As soon as LeBron held the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy last year in the bubble, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless began waiting for an opportunity to criticize the Lakers superstar again. On Friday, he got it.

“This was a disaster for LeBron James, and I’m sorry, it’s going to live on his legacy,” Bayless told his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“Just as he tarnished his legacy in 2011, in the Finals. It was an epic fail. It was the chosen one, turning into the frozen one!” Bayless added.

From the time LeBron went down with an ankle injury in the regular season, Bayless made it clear he wasn’t going to let King James make any excuses if his Lakers were ousted from the playoffs. Not only did the Lakers lose in six games to the Phoenix Suns, but it was LeBron’s worst playoff series in at least a decade.

“He averaged 23 points a game, that’s his lowest in any playoff series EVER!” Bayless said. “He averaged seven rebounds a game. That’s his lowest in any playoff series EVER! He shot 61% from the free throw line, that’s his worst in any playoff series EVER!”

