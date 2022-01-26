Skip Bayless is Heartbroken Over Tom Brady’s Retirement That Hasn’t Happened Yet: ‘I’m Going to Miss Him’

Tom Brady has cryptically spoken about his NFL future in the last week, probably because he truly isn’t sure when he’s going to retire.

While it’s possible Brady won’t return to the football field for a 23rd NFL season next fall, the iconic quarterback hasn’t made that announcement yet, but Fox Sports host Skip Bayless is acting like he has. The final straw for Bayless, was Brady’s most recent Instagram post, which thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their hard work.

“This was his final message on Instagram to his team. And again, what is horrifying to me is that it is all past tense. It’s all about gratitude,” Bayless opined to Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. “Past tense, past tense, past tense, he has NEVER been about past tense.”

According to Bayless, he was told by a “high-ranking Tampa Bay source” that the organization was horrified to hear Brady address the possibility of retirement after they were knocked out of the playoffs.

“It’s starting to feel like, which is unfathomable to me as a Brady believer, that he came in quietly as a sixth round draft choice and it feels like he’s gonna exit quietly,” Bayless said. “And I can’t wrap my mind around him being gone because I’m gonna miss him, I think the game will miss him.”

Maybe Bayless is just trying to brace himself for Brady’s eventual retirement. But what’s going to happen when the iconic quarterback does make the inevitable announcement – whether it’s this offseason, the next, or the year after that? Because the Fox Sports hot take artist already sounds like a heartbroken football fan.

Watch above via Fox Sports

