Skip Bayless was Told Several Black Players ‘Turned on’ Baker Mayfield Over Odell Beckham Jr.’s Departure

Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns appears to be spiraling to an end, with Fox Sports host Skip Bayless claiming the quarterback has lost support from some of his Black teammates.

On Thursday, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot wrote an article alleging the is bubbling tension between Mayfield and the team’s head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield jumped in front of the report and slammed it as “clickbait,” but the Browns quarterback has hinted at locker room trouble in the past.

“He did a couple of sit-down interviews in which he said, ‘yea, we have some issues in our locker room.’ He didn’t go into specifics,” Bayless said Friday morning on Undisputed.

“I have a very good source there, who told me that several of the Black players, the better Black players, let’s call them the Black leaders on the team – have turned on Baker because they love [Odell Beckham Jr.]” Bayless added of the Browns.

The Browns released Beckham from the team in November, days after the wide receiver’s father posted an 11-minute video on Instagram, blaming Mayfield for his son’s offensive struggles.

“They just blame Baker for Odell’s departure,” Bayless said of Cleveland’s locker room. “Like, ‘we lost him because of you?’ In the end it came across like you couldn’t click with him and he had to go and now he’s a Ram…they’re in awe of his talent obviously. It didn’t reach fruition with Baker for whatever reason.”

According to Bayless, if Mayfield lost half the locker room, then it’s “not a happy place, not a winning place,” for a franchise quarterback. Bayless has been a strong supporter of Mayfield throughout his tenure in with the Browns.

Mayfield will miss Cleveland’s final game of the season, opting instead to have shoulder surgery on a partial labrum tear. The former first overall draft pick by the Browns has one-year left on his contract.

Watch above via Fox Sports

