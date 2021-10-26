Monday morning, former NFL quarterback and USC alum Carson Palmer accidentally leaked that the school has discussed a run at hiring Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin quickly, and expectedly, slammed the door on that “joke” of a rumor.

“I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport,” Tomlin said defiantly. “Why would I have any interest in coaching college football. That will be the last time I address it, and not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never.”

Joining the Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Palmer acknowledged he provided input to USC as his alma mater searches for their next head football coach. The former quarterback mentioned the Steelers head coach for the job, seemingly unaware that Tomlin to USC wasn’t a widespread report.

Since retiring from the NFL, Palmer has kept a relatively low profile, living in Idaho where he claims he doesn’t watch much football anymore, and apparently doesn’t realize how quickly rumors can spread like wildfire.

“Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs? There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check,” Tomlin said as the room remained silent. There were no further questions for the seething head coach.

“Thank you, anybody asking Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking Andy Reid about stuff like that?” Tomlin said as his final statement before he stood up and abruptly exited stage right.

There have been many examples of head coaches attempting to silence rumors about their pending departure, but Tomlin hasn’t done much flirting with other teams during his 15 years in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are uniquely loyal to their head coaches.

Tomlin is one of the sport’s most entertaining head coaches during a press conference, never wasting a word and regularly speaking with an urgency that makes everything he says believable. For now, we’ll take him at his emphatic word that he’s uninterested in coaching college football.

