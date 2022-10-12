Stephen A. Smith believes the stadium worker who was shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams filed charges this week for money reasons.

After Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams shoved a stadium worker to the ground as he walked off the field. Adams gave the stadium worker a two-handed shove and continued to walk into the team’s locker room, showing no remorse.

Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault by Kansas City police Wednesday morning. When the news broke on First Take, Smith gave his thoughts about the citation Adams received. Smith thought money was the motive behind the citation.

“This is a money grab, I’m accusing the guy,” Smith said. “You’re damn right it is, okay? He got pushed to the ground, you got right back up. Next thing you know you at the police department, and now you filed some charges. Please ain’t nobody fooled, this is a money grab.”

Smith turned his attention to Adams and believed what he did to the stadium worker was wrong.

“The fact of the matter is, is that Davante Adams had no business doing what he was doing, or what he did rather,” Smith added. “Let’s make sure we say this about Davante Adams. He’s got no history whatsoever, any bad history. He’s a good dude, you know heart’s in the right place. Goes out there, has elevated himself to arguably best receiver in football. All of that stuff is true about him, this is just an unfortunate situation he found himself in.”

Smith gave his advice to people that they should just walk away if they find themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

“I’m happy this happened for one reason,” Smith continued. “To all the fellas out there, and I ain’t just talking about professional athletes. When you got money and people know it, they will bait you. And I want everyone out there to remember that. That way when you are out in public and you got to conduct yourself at all times, in an upstanding fashion that doesn’t put somebody else in a position to get your money. Because the money you’re making is far more than the average person out here is making.”

