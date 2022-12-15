Stephen A. Smith BLASTED by Molly Qerim, His First Take Co-Host for 7 Years, for Botching Her Name: ‘You’re Embarrassing!’

First Take host Molly Qerim scolded co-host Stephen A. Smith after he mispronounced her last name after the two have been working together for seven years.

Smith initially tried to shame Qerim, who grew up in Connecticut, because she did not know what a snorkel jacket was for cold weather. The only type of snorkel she knew about was the kind that someone would use when they are in the water, and ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky agreed with Qerim’s viewpoint.

Stephen A. pivoted from talking about the Miami Dolphins and their game on Saturday, which will be in a cold Buffalo atmosphere against the Bills. He mispronounced Qerim’s last name when he tried to address her.

“As in a side, Dan Orlovsky, a different subject, nothing to do with this subject, maybe you can explain to our audience how in the hell a Connecticut woman, that is Molly Qerim, how on God’s name does she not know what a snorkel is?” Smith asked.

Smith pronounced Qerim as “Kir-um,” to which she fired back with the correct pronunciation.

“Qerim, Qerim!” Molly said as she tried to correct his pronunciation to “Kar-um.”

Smith tried his best to repeat her last name correctly, but he continued to say “Kir-um.”

“We’re not dealing with snorkels,” Qerim added. “First of all, to me, snorkels are the things people do when on vacation, like great reefs when they see fish, so that’s a snorkel to me.”

Orlovsky agreed as he demonstrated what a water snorkel was and used his hands to show a mouthpiece and a tube that ran up the side of his head. Qerim pivoted and began to rail against Smith for the proper way to pronounce her last name.

“You still cannot pronounce my last, Qerim (Kar-um). There’s no Kir, Qerim (Kar-um),” Molly continued.

“Not Karen, Qerim (Kar-um)! I just talk fast,” Smith said and continued correctly pronouncing her last name. “Is that good?”

Orlovsky was still stuck on the snorkel jacket and water snorkel debate and agreed with Qerim that he never knew a heavy snorkel jacket existed for the cold.

“That’s ridiculous, that’s embarrassing,” Smith added.

“You’re embarrassing,” Qerim fired back at Smith.

Watch above via ESPN.

