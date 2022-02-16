Stephen A. Smith Blows a Gasket Over Chris Russo’s Dak Prescott Hot Take: ‘I Might Disqualify You From This Show!’

Stephen A. Smith was joined by Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on ESPN’s First Take Wednesday morning, the first of what will be weekly meetings for the explosive duo and as expected, sparks were flying.

Smith and Russo had intense discussions about Ben Simmons, Doc Rivers and the city of Los Angeles, but the temperature in the studio nearly reached a boiling point when the hosts argued about Dak Prescott’s standing in the NFL.

According to Russo, Prescott is an overrated quarterback because he plays on the Dallas Cowboys. But the legendary sports radio host set Smith off when he claimed Prescott isn’t a patch on the fanny of Kirk Cousins.

“Life on the line – you think [Prescott’s] better than Cousins?” Russo asked.

“Hell yes!” Smith said defiantly. “Did you just – I MIGHT DISQUALIFY YOU FROM THIS SHOW RIGHT NOW! Did you just bring up Kirk Cousins? KIRK COUSINS? Oh my god. Kirk Cousins.”

“I’m not in love with Cousins either!” Russo screamed back as he made an imaginary juggling motion with his hands before rattling off some garbled banter. Russo’s biggest argument in favor of Cousins is that the Vikings quarterback won one playoff game on the road during his 10-year career.

Desperately attempting to prove Prescott is not a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, Russo asked Smith if he thought Derek Carr was better than the Cowboys star. “No,” Smith firmly stated.

“Oh come on you just can’t automatically say no. That’s a debate!” Russo fired back, egging Smith on to engage.

This is just a taste of what’s to come every Wednesday on First Take, with Smith and Russo arguing at a feverish pace. As it is, the Wednesday edition of First Take should probably be paired with some sort of noise disclaimer, but any more than once a week and ESPN would be subjecting its viewers to serious ear damage.

Watch above via ESPN

